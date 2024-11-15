Left Menu

Manipur's Turmoil: AFSPA Reignites Tensions and Protests

The re-imposition of AFSPA in Manipur has been condemned by Manipur Congress and regional bodies. They see it as a failure of government to address unrest. Protests have erupted, including in Ukhrul, opposing AFSPA and its implications on peace and autonomy, with calls to repeal the legislation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 15-11-2024 19:36 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 19:36 IST
Manipur's Turmoil: AFSPA Reignites Tensions and Protests
  • Country:
  • India

The Manipur Congress and local bodies have strongly condemned the re-imposition of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in six police station areas. State Congress chief Keisham Meghachandra described the move as a government's failure to resolve the prolonged unrest in the state, highlighting its inefficacy to restore peace after 18 months of turmoil.

Concerns have been raised about the possibility of AFSPA extending across Manipur, exacerbating local fears. The Imphal Valley Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) also voiced strong opposition, with spokesperson K. Athouba questioning the logic behind this decision and criticizing it as federal overreach resembling President's Rule.

In parallel, mass protests emerged in the Naga-dominated Ukhrul district, against AFSPA, border fencing, and regimes, organized by the Tangkhul Shanao Long. Demonstrators carried slogans emphasizing the preservation of peace and respect for the Nagas' unique history, aligned with widespread demands to repeal the controversial Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024