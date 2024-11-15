Manipur's Turmoil: AFSPA Reignites Tensions and Protests

The Manipur Congress and local bodies have strongly condemned the re-imposition of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in six police station areas. State Congress chief Keisham Meghachandra described the move as a government's failure to resolve the prolonged unrest in the state, highlighting its inefficacy to restore peace after 18 months of turmoil.

Concerns have been raised about the possibility of AFSPA extending across Manipur, exacerbating local fears. The Imphal Valley Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) also voiced strong opposition, with spokesperson K. Athouba questioning the logic behind this decision and criticizing it as federal overreach resembling President's Rule.

In parallel, mass protests emerged in the Naga-dominated Ukhrul district, against AFSPA, border fencing, and regimes, organized by the Tangkhul Shanao Long. Demonstrators carried slogans emphasizing the preservation of peace and respect for the Nagas' unique history, aligned with widespread demands to repeal the controversial Act.

