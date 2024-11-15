Tensions Erupt in Greater Noida: A Dalit Man's Death Sparks Outrage

In a tragic turn of events, a Dalit man's death in Greater Noida's Bhikhampur village has ignited calls for justice. The incident unfolded on Friday when a dispute over the passage of a tractor escalated into a violent clash between two groups, resulting in stone-pelting and multiple injuries.

According to the police, three individuals—Nitin, Nikhil, and Ashu Tyagi—have been arrested following a police encounter where one suspect was shot and wounded. Despite quickly rendering aid, one injured man was declared dead at the hospital, as confirmed by Additional Commissioner of Police Shivhari Meena.

Condemnation from Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati poured in, calling for severe actions against those responsible. As per police reports, an FIR has been lodged under various charges, including those under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

