Tensions Erupt in Greater Noida: A Dalit Man's Death Sparks Outrage

A violent clash in Greater Noida's Bhikhampur village led to the death of a Dalit man, prompting calls for justice. Stone-pelting between two groups over a tractor passage resulted in multiple injuries and three arrests. Bahujan Samaj Party's Mayawati demanded stringent punishment for the culprits involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 15-11-2024 20:31 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 20:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, a Dalit man's death in Greater Noida's Bhikhampur village has ignited calls for justice. The incident unfolded on Friday when a dispute over the passage of a tractor escalated into a violent clash between two groups, resulting in stone-pelting and multiple injuries.

According to the police, three individuals—Nitin, Nikhil, and Ashu Tyagi—have been arrested following a police encounter where one suspect was shot and wounded. Despite quickly rendering aid, one injured man was declared dead at the hospital, as confirmed by Additional Commissioner of Police Shivhari Meena.

Condemnation from Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati poured in, calling for severe actions against those responsible. As per police reports, an FIR has been lodged under various charges, including those under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

(With inputs from agencies.)

