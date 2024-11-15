Russia Halts Uranium Exports to U.S. Amid Tensions

In a turn of geopolitical tensions, Russia declared on Friday that it would impose temporary restrictions on the export of enriched uranium to the United States. This decision comes as a direct response to Washington's imposition of a ban on imports of Russian uranium, highlighting the ongoing complexities in U.S-Russia relations.

While Moscow has implemented these export controls, officials have noted that there are exceptions. These exceptions provide some leeway in the restrictive measures, although details on the specific circumstances or criteria were not disclosed by Russian authorities.

The move is seen as part of a broader strategy by Russia to assert its stance and influence in the nuclear materials market, a sector critical to energy and national security interests worldwide. This development underscores the fragile state of international diplomacy and trade in the current global environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)