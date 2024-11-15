US and Cameroon Collaborate on Counter-IED Training to Strengthen Security and Combat Terrorism

The U.S. Embassy in Cameroon, in partnership with the Cameroonian government, successfully conducted a five-day Improvised Explosive Device (IED) Threats and Awareness Course from November 4-8, 2024, in Yaoundé. This initiative highlights the enduring partnership between the United States and Cameroon in combating terrorism and enhancing regional security.

Organized by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of International Security and Nonproliferation and the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, the course brought together over 50 participants, including law enforcement officials, customs officers, border security agents, and internal security personnel. The training aimed to bolster their ability to identify, mitigate, and respond to the evolving threats posed by IEDs.

Addressing the Global IED Threat

Improvised explosive devices remain a devastating weapon frequently used by insurgent and terrorist groups worldwide. The constant evolution of IED tactics, including the use of vehicle-borne IEDs, insider threats, and drone-delivered explosives, underscores the need for comprehensive countermeasures.

“By working together, we can enhance our collective security and protect our communities from the scourge of terrorism,” said Joseph Love, Regional Security Officer at the U.S. Embassy in Yaoundé. Key Highlights of the Training

Hands-on Curriculum: Participants engaged in practical exercises and simulations covering a range of critical topics, such as identifying IED threats, preventing drone-based attacks, and countering insider threats.

Collaborative Learning: Security personnel shared strategies and best practices for combating IED threats in urban and border environments.

Advanced Technologies: Sessions emphasized the importance of adopting innovative technologies to detect and neutralize explosive devices.

The course also provided insights into emerging global trends in IED usage, highlighting the tactics shared by terrorist groups to evade detection and increase the lethality of their attacks.

Strengthening U.S.-Cameroon Security Cooperation

This training builds on years of bilateral security collaboration between the United States and Cameroon. The U.S. has previously provided support in areas such as counterterrorism, border security, and capacity building for Cameroonian forces.

The program also reflects the U.S.’s broader commitment to enhancing security and stability in Central Africa, where terrorist threats continue to jeopardize peace and development.

The U.S. Embassy reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with Cameroon to promote regional security and counterterrorism efforts. Moving forward, both nations plan to expand their joint initiatives, including advanced counter-IED training and broader security cooperation programs.

“This training is a testament to the strong collaboration between our nations,” Love added. “Together, we will continue to build on this foundation to ensure peace and stability for the people of Cameroon and the wider region.”

Call to Action

The U.S. Embassy encouraged Cameroonian agencies to apply the skills and knowledge gained from this course to further fortify national and regional security. Both governments remain steadfast in their mission to combat terrorism and safeguard communities, paving the way for lasting peace in Cameroon and beyond.