Left Menu

South Africa Cracks Down on Hazardous Pesticides Amid Child Deaths

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced urgent measures to tackle the rise in child deaths due to food poisoning from illegal pesticides. The actions include removing hazardous pesticides from streets, closing implicated spaza shops, and enforcing registration and safety checks for all food businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 16-11-2024 00:45 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 00:45 IST
South Africa Cracks Down on Hazardous Pesticides Amid Child Deaths
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Africa

In a decisive move to address a series of tragic child fatalities, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has unveiled a series of stringent measures to counter the alarming use of illegal pesticides in the country. This comes in response to growing public outcry and violent reactions in townships where informal shops are accused of selling contaminated food.

President Ramaphosa, in a televised address, shed light on the recent spike in food-borne illnesses, notably highlighting over 890 reported cases across South Africa since September 2024. Disturbingly, at least 22 children have died from these incidents, with a particularly harrowing case in Soweto claiming six young lives. Investigations have revealed the use of Terbufos, a banned chemical, in food products purchased from local spaza shops.

The government's response includes a crackdown on hazardous pesticide sales and tighter control over the operations of informal shops, requiring them to adhere to health standards or face closure. A multidisciplinary task force, including police and health officials, has been mobilized to ensure compliance and prevent further tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024