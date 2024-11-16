South Africa Cracks Down on Hazardous Pesticides Amid Child Deaths

In a decisive move to address a series of tragic child fatalities, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has unveiled a series of stringent measures to counter the alarming use of illegal pesticides in the country. This comes in response to growing public outcry and violent reactions in townships where informal shops are accused of selling contaminated food.

President Ramaphosa, in a televised address, shed light on the recent spike in food-borne illnesses, notably highlighting over 890 reported cases across South Africa since September 2024. Disturbingly, at least 22 children have died from these incidents, with a particularly harrowing case in Soweto claiming six young lives. Investigations have revealed the use of Terbufos, a banned chemical, in food products purchased from local spaza shops.

The government's response includes a crackdown on hazardous pesticide sales and tighter control over the operations of informal shops, requiring them to adhere to health standards or face closure. A multidisciplinary task force, including police and health officials, has been mobilized to ensure compliance and prevent further tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)