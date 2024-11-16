Tehran Backs Lebanon's Truce Efforts Amid Escalating Conflict

In a significant development, Iran has declared its support for Lebanon in its efforts to secure a ceasefire with Israel, aiming to end a conflict heavily impacting its ally, Hezbollah. This announcement comes as Israeli airstrikes continue to ravage Hezbollah-controlled southern Beirut for the fourth consecutive day.

The intensified assaults by Israel disturbingly coincide with U.S.-led diplomatic efforts to broker peace. As buildings crumble under relentless bombardment, major diplomatic moves are underway. The U.S. ambassador to Lebanon has reportedly proposed a ceasefire draft to Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, an ally of Hezbollah, leading to high-stakes discussions with Iranian official Ali Larijani.

While the Israeli military justifies its strikes as targeting Hezbollah's infrastructure, the broader regional implications and humanitarian crisis cannot be overstated. The conflict has prompted mass evacuations and severe casualties, with the EU condemning recent attacks on medics, reflecting a grave violation of international humanitarian law.

