Left Menu

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Argentinian police have arrested a man in Buenos Aires for possessing vintage Nazi weapons decorated with Third Reich symbols. Seized items included firearms, Nazi flags, and memorabilia. The raid was assisted by the Buenos Aires Holocaust Museum to enforce an anti-discrimination law. The investigation was linked to a lead from Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 05:45 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 05:45 IST
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant law enforcement operation, Argentine police in Buenos Aires have apprehended an individual in possession of a large cache of vintage Nazi weapons adorned with symbols from Adolf Hitler's Third Reich. Authorities seized over 60 firearms, including 43 rifles marked with Nazi eagle insignias, alongside pistols, bayonets, and a machine gun.

Nazi paraphernalia, such as flags, military uniforms, headgear, and Hitler busts, were also confiscated, officials reported. The Buenos Aires Holocaust Museum collaborated in the operation to adhere to the national anti-discrimination legislation.

The suspect's residence is situated in Quilmes, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires. The police surveillance was initiated after the suspect's international travel and connection to a federal police investigation in Bosnia-Herzegovina. Historical context notes that post-World War II, several Nazi officials, including Adolf Eichmann, fled to Argentina.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024