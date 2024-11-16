In a significant law enforcement operation, Argentine police in Buenos Aires have apprehended an individual in possession of a large cache of vintage Nazi weapons adorned with symbols from Adolf Hitler's Third Reich. Authorities seized over 60 firearms, including 43 rifles marked with Nazi eagle insignias, alongside pistols, bayonets, and a machine gun.

Nazi paraphernalia, such as flags, military uniforms, headgear, and Hitler busts, were also confiscated, officials reported. The Buenos Aires Holocaust Museum collaborated in the operation to adhere to the national anti-discrimination legislation.

The suspect's residence is situated in Quilmes, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires. The police surveillance was initiated after the suspect's international travel and connection to a federal police investigation in Bosnia-Herzegovina. Historical context notes that post-World War II, several Nazi officials, including Adolf Eichmann, fled to Argentina.

