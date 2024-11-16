Indian Americans Push Trump to Sanction Bangladesh

Indian Americans are intensifying efforts to engage the incoming Trump administration and Congress in the coming year, urging actions such as economic sanctions against the Bangladeshi government. This is in response to the alleged persecution of Hindu minorities, according to influential community leader Dr. Bharat Barai.

Fuelled by President-elect Donald Trump's recent comments on Bangladesh, Dr. Barai, an Indian American physician, believes the new administration will take a firm stance on the issue. He cites Trump's condemnation of violence against Hindus to argue for potential sanctions if circumstances in Bangladesh do not improve post-inauguration.

During the annual Diwali celebrations at the US Capitol, attended by numerous lawmakers and Indian Americans, Barai emphasized the need for immediate action and also called upon the Indian government to consider sanctions should Bangladesh persist in its alleged mistreatment of religious minorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)