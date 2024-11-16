Left Menu

Indian Americans Push Trump to Sanction Bangladesh

Indian Americans are lobbying the incoming Trump administration and Congress to impose economic sanctions on Bangladesh for the persecution of Hindu minorities. Dr. Bharat Barai emphasizes Trump's bold stance and calls for both US and Indian government action to address religious minority oppression in the South Asian nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 16-11-2024 06:39 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 06:39 IST
Indian Americans Push Trump to Sanction Bangladesh
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Indian Americans are intensifying efforts to engage the incoming Trump administration and Congress in the coming year, urging actions such as economic sanctions against the Bangladeshi government. This is in response to the alleged persecution of Hindu minorities, according to influential community leader Dr. Bharat Barai.

Fuelled by President-elect Donald Trump's recent comments on Bangladesh, Dr. Barai, an Indian American physician, believes the new administration will take a firm stance on the issue. He cites Trump's condemnation of violence against Hindus to argue for potential sanctions if circumstances in Bangladesh do not improve post-inauguration.

During the annual Diwali celebrations at the US Capitol, attended by numerous lawmakers and Indian Americans, Barai emphasized the need for immediate action and also called upon the Indian government to consider sanctions should Bangladesh persist in its alleged mistreatment of religious minorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024