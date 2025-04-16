Ambassadors’ Meet Showcases North East India as Global Investment Hub

In a landmark effort to promote international collaboration and economic development in one of India's most vibrant and culturally rich regions, the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) hosted the Ambassadors’ Meet in New Delhi on April 15, 2025. This high-profile diplomatic gathering brought together Ambassadors, High Commissioners, and senior representatives from over 80 countries, underlining the growing international interest in India’s North Eastern Region (NER).

The event was designed to showcase the North East’s immense untapped potential across sectors such as infrastructure, connectivity, tourism, energy, agriculture, textiles, and IT. It also served as a curtain-raiser to the upcoming North East Investors Summit scheduled for May 23–24, 2025, reinforcing the region's position on the global investment map.

Hon’ble Minister Scindia Emphasizes Strategic Value of NER

The meet was inaugurated by Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Hon’ble Minister of Development of North Eastern Region, who delivered a powerful keynote address. He emphasized the region's strategic importance both economically and geopolitically, positioning it as India’s “Gateway to Southeast Asia.” The Minister elaborated on the Indian Government’s vision to transform the North East into a dynamic hub for connectivity, commerce, and innovation.

Minister Scindia highlighted the distinct strengths of each of the eight states — Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura — and noted their significant potential in sectors such as tourism, renewable energy, organic agriculture, handlooms and handicrafts. “From rich biodiversity and cultural heritage to strategic location and skilled workforce, the North East is an invaluable pillar in India's growth narrative,” he said.

He extended an open invitation to international investors and diplomats to explore the economic opportunities that the region offers, emphasizing the government’s commitment to ease of doing business and sustainable development.

Dr. Sukanta Majumdar Highlights Progress and Vision

Hon’ble Minister of State for MDoNER, Dr. Sukanta Majumdar, also addressed the gathering, outlining the transformative development initiatives that have taken place in the North East over the last decade under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

He cited massive improvements in infrastructure — including highways, railways, airports, and waterways — and stressed the region’s role in realizing the vision of “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India). “The North East is being developed not just as a transit corridor but as a center of industrialization, innovation, and cultural preservation,” Dr. Majumdar noted.

He reinforced the Prime Minister's vision of the North East as "Asthalakshmi" — representing the eight states as eight forms of wealth, vital to India’s holistic development.

Strong State Participation: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister’s Address

Shri Pema Khandu, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, took the opportunity to highlight the unique geographical, cultural, and ecological strengths of his state and the larger North Eastern Region. He encouraged international stakeholders to explore eco-tourism, hydroelectric power, organic farming, and traditional crafts that are intrinsic to the region’s identity.

MEA Stresses NER’s Role in Regional Diplomacy and Connectivity

Through a special video message, Hon’ble Minister of External Affairs, Dr. S. Jaishankar, reaffirmed the region’s significance in India’s foreign policy, particularly in the context of the Act East Policy. He emphasized the North East’s critical role in regional connectivity, citing the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project as a game-changer that will connect India’s eastern ports to Southeast Asia via Myanmar through the NER.

Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs, Shri Periasamy Kumaran, added that the region shares international borders with five countries — Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, Nepal, and Myanmar — giving it immense potential as a strategic and economic gateway for trade and cooperation with ASEAN nations.

Comprehensive Investment Overview by MDoNER Secretary

Shri Chanchal Kumar, Secretary, MDoNER, presented a detailed sector-wise overview of investment opportunities in the North East. He outlined initiatives and incentives in diverse sectors such as:

IT & ITES

Healthcare and Medical Infrastructure

Education and Skill Development

Tourism and Hospitality

Sports and Entertainment

Agri and Allied Sectors

Energy and Power

Textiles, Handlooms, and Handicrafts

Infrastructure, Logistics, and Urban Development

He announced that MDoNER is actively collaborating with diplomatic missions, international development agencies, and private investors to ensure long-term, inclusive growth in the region. “The government is committed to creating an enabling ecosystem that facilitates investment, employment, and entrepreneurship in the region,” he said.

A Platform for Partnership and Dialogue

The Ambassadors’ Meet also acted as a forum for direct interaction between state government representatives and foreign missions. Senior officials from the Ministry and North Eastern State Governments were present to answer queries and share specific project proposals. Discussions revolved around bilateral collaboration in sustainable agriculture, clean energy, digital infrastructure, cultural exchange programs, and youth engagement.

Road Ahead: Toward the North East Investors Summit

The enthusiastic participation and interest shown by over 80 countries have set the stage for a successful North East Investors Summit 2025. The Ambassadors’ Meet laid the groundwork for international partnerships that promise to drive economic growth, environmental sustainability, and inclusive development across the region.

The Ambassadors’ Meet was more than a diplomatic event — it was a strong signal of India’s intent to integrate the North East into the global economy while preserving its cultural richness and ecological balance. With continued policy support, infrastructure push, and international collaboration, the North East is poised to emerge as a powerful engine of India’s growth, innovation, and diplomacy.