Rajeev Chandrasekhar Accuses Congress of Corruption and Appeasement Politics
BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar accuses Congress and its leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, of engaging in corruption, lies, and appeasement politics. He criticized the Congress stance on the Waqf Act and the National Herald case, alleging Congress prioritizes vote banks over constitutional duties.
BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar launched a scathing attack on the Congress party and its leaders, especially targeting Rahul Gandhi, accusing them of indulging in corrupt practices and appeasement politics.
He cited the Congress party's stance on the amended Waqf Act and criticized its role in the National Herald case, highlighting it as a symbol of the party's alleged malpractices. Chandrasekhar argued that the Congress was more interested in protecting electoral vote banks than addressing constitutional concerns.
The BJP leader also remarked on the Congress's name change of its alliance from UPA to INDIA, suggesting it was an attempt to distance from past scandals. He didn't spare West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, challenging her views on the Waqf Act.
