Constitutional Clash: Himachal Pradesh's Parliamentary Secretary Appointments Under Scrutiny

Himachal Pradesh seeks Supreme Court intervention after high court quashed appointments of six parliamentary secretaries as illegal. The high court ruled the positions unconstitutional, posing a threat of MLA disqualifications. This marks the second instance these appointments have been legally challenged in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2024 12:11 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 12:10 IST
Supreme Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh has approached the Supreme Court, challenging the high court's decision to nullify the appointment of six parliamentary secretaries, citing them as unconstitutional. This move follows the Himachal Pradesh High Court's ruling on November 13, which deemed the appointments and the underpinning law void.

The high court's decision has left the state's government in a precarious position, as the affected officials, who are also MLAs, face potential disqualification under Article 192 of the Constitution. The appointments initially granted immunity from office-of-profit rules, but this protection was rescinded without a formal review, sparking political uncertainty.

This development recalls a previous incident in 2005 when similar appointments were quashed. The state government has declared a temporary halt on the high court's directives, pending a Supreme Court review, with Chief Minister Sukhu indicating further cabinet discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

