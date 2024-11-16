Cyber Heist: Accountant Duped of Crores Through Elaborate WhatsApp Scam
An accountant at Icavo Agro Daily Private Limited was deceived into transferring Rs 2.08 crore by cybercriminals posing as company director Abhishek Gupta via WhatsApp. The fraud involved staged business transactions, resulting in monetary transfers to different accounts. The police are investigating the case, with bank accounts now frozen.
An accountant at Icavo Agro Daily Private Limited, linked to Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta, has fallen victim to a cyber fraud of Rs 2.08 crore, authorities disclosed on Saturday.
The fraudulent activity came to light following a complaint by Ritesh Srivastava, leading to a police case on Thursday against anonymous individuals, invoking sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act. Srivastava reported receiving a WhatsApp message on November 13 from a number displaying a profile photo of the minister's son, Abhishek Gupta. The sender claimed it was a new number, requesting confidential financial details for a business meeting.
Trusting its authenticity, Srivastava provided the company account details and processed transfers totaling Rs 2.08 crore into three separate accounts, as instructed. Later, Srivastava discovered from Abhishek that the message was fraudulent, prompting police action. Police chief Rajiv Tiwari confirmed that the accounts receiving the money have been frozen as investigations continue.
