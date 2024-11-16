Left Menu

Cyber Heist: Accountant Duped of Crores Through Elaborate WhatsApp Scam

An accountant at Icavo Agro Daily Private Limited was deceived into transferring Rs 2.08 crore by cybercriminals posing as company director Abhishek Gupta via WhatsApp. The fraud involved staged business transactions, resulting in monetary transfers to different accounts. The police are investigating the case, with bank accounts now frozen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 16-11-2024 16:22 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 15:59 IST
Cyber Heist: Accountant Duped of Crores Through Elaborate WhatsApp Scam
Representative Image Image Credit: PxHere
  • Country:
  • India

An accountant at Icavo Agro Daily Private Limited, linked to Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta, has fallen victim to a cyber fraud of Rs 2.08 crore, authorities disclosed on Saturday.

The fraudulent activity came to light following a complaint by Ritesh Srivastava, leading to a police case on Thursday against anonymous individuals, invoking sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act. Srivastava reported receiving a WhatsApp message on November 13 from a number displaying a profile photo of the minister's son, Abhishek Gupta. The sender claimed it was a new number, requesting confidential financial details for a business meeting.

Trusting its authenticity, Srivastava provided the company account details and processed transfers totaling Rs 2.08 crore into three separate accounts, as instructed. Later, Srivastava discovered from Abhishek that the message was fraudulent, prompting police action. Police chief Rajiv Tiwari confirmed that the accounts receiving the money have been frozen as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024