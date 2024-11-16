Commemorating Constitution Day: A Tradition of Tribute

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has reached out to Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, proposing a celebration for Constitution Day on November 26 on the Supreme Court lawns. This decision is part of a longstanding tradition previously known as Law Day.

According to the SCBA's letter, Constitution Day has been celebrated for over fifty years, recognizing the achievements of the legal fraternity. Notably, the event honors those who have practiced law for over fifty years and those who have excelled in the Advocate On Record (AOR) examination.

As per the SCBA resolution, a special mention is made of 'The OP Malhotra Award,' sponsored by Justice Indu Malhotra (retired) in memory of her father, to reward top AOR performers. Since 2015, November 26 has marked the day when the Constitution of India was adopted in 1949, transitioning from what was once known as Law Day.

(With inputs from agencies.)