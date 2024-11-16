Left Menu

Commemorating Constitution Day: A Tradition of Tribute

The Supreme Court Bar Association has requested Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna to celebrate Constitution Day on November 26 at the apex court lawns. The event, previously known as Law Day, honors legal fraternity members and includes awards like the OP Malhotra Award for outstanding advocates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2024 17:49 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 17:49 IST
Commemorating Constitution Day: A Tradition of Tribute
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has reached out to Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, proposing a celebration for Constitution Day on November 26 on the Supreme Court lawns. This decision is part of a longstanding tradition previously known as Law Day.

According to the SCBA's letter, Constitution Day has been celebrated for over fifty years, recognizing the achievements of the legal fraternity. Notably, the event honors those who have practiced law for over fifty years and those who have excelled in the Advocate On Record (AOR) examination.

As per the SCBA resolution, a special mention is made of 'The OP Malhotra Award,' sponsored by Justice Indu Malhotra (retired) in memory of her father, to reward top AOR performers. Since 2015, November 26 has marked the day when the Constitution of India was adopted in 1949, transitioning from what was once known as Law Day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024