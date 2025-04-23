Istanbul Shakes: Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Rattles City, No Major Damage Reported

An earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale jolted Istanbul on Wednesday, according to Turkiye's disaster and emergency management agency. No immediate reports of damage or injuries have been confirmed.

The seismic event, occurring at a shallow depth of 10 km, was centered approximately 40 km southwest of Istanbul in the Sea of Marmara, the United States Geological Survey noted. Several aftershocks followed, including one registering 5.3 magnitude, prompting officials to advise residents to steer clear of buildings.

Despite the tremors, Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality reported that the situation was under control with no significant emergencies. The incident revives fears of future quakes as the region, intersected by major fault lines, remains vulnerable. Authorities have launched initiatives to strengthen buildings and demolish those deemed hazardous to mitigate future risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)