CPI(M) Demands Probe into Deadly Pahalgam Attack
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has condemned the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 28 tourists. The party urges the government to investigate the incident thoroughly, considering potential security lapses. The CPI(M) extends condolences to victims’ families and calls for swift justice.
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) issued a strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 28 tourists in Jammu and Kashmir.
The CPI(M) has called on the government to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident, emphasizing the need to address potential security lapses that may have contributed to the tragedy.
Expressing deep condolences to the families of the victims, the party stressed the importance of apprehending those responsible and ensuring they face justice, urging the central government to take decisive action.
