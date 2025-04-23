Bangladesh Condemns Deadly Kashmir Attack
Bangladesh's interim government, led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, condemned a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 people. Yunus expressed condolences and reiterated Bangladesh's firm stance against terrorism. The attack, targeting mostly tourists, has sparked global outrage.
Bangladesh's interim government, under the leadership of Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, has issued a strong condemnation of a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Scheduled for Wednesday, the attack claimed the lives of 26 individuals, mostly tourists, marking a new level of violence since the Pulwama incident in 2019.
In a message posted on X, Muhammad Yunus conveyed his heartfelt condolences for the loss of life. "Excellency: Please accept my deepest condolences over the loss of life resulting from the terrorist attack that took place in Kashmir's Pahalgam," he wrote. Yunus also underscored Bangladesh's unwavering commitment to fighting terrorism.
The international community has responded with widespread condemnation of the Pahalgam attack, raising concerns about escalating tension in the region.
