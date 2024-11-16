Left Menu

Tragic End: A Young Man's Life Cut Short in Burari

A 22-year-old identified as Prince was found dead in north Delhi's Burari area. His body was discovered with severe head injuries inflicted by stones and bricks. Prince, who faced several theft and snatching charges, had recently been released on bail. Police have detained suspects and are investigating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2024 17:56 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 17:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, a 22-year-old man, identified as Prince, was brutally killed in the Burari area of north Delhi, authorities reported on Saturday.

Prince, a Burari resident, was discovered on the roadside with fatal head injuries caused by stones and bricks, according to a police officer.

Despite facing charges of theft and snatching, Prince had recently been granted bail. The police have begun an investigation, registering a murder case, and are analyzing CCTV footage. Officials have detained several suspects for further questioning.

