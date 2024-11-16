Major Drug Bust in Surat: Five Arrested in Mephedrone Trafficking Case

Authorities in Gujarat's Surat city reported the arrest of five individuals after confiscating mephedrone valued at approximately Rs 1.5 crore in two separate incidents on Saturday.

The city's crime branch apprehended Tamir Sheikh and Sahid Diwan, after locating 974 grams of the substance, worth Rs 1 crore, during a routine patrol. The duo attempted to evade capture by hiding in a farm but were caught following an extensive six-hour combing operation.

In a related operation, Irfakhan Pathan, Mohammad Rafiq, and Asfaq Kureshi were detained with 554 grams of mephedrone, allegedly procured from Mumbai. All five individuals are now facing charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act as investigations into their drug distribution network continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)