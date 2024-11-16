Left Menu

Major Drug Bust in Surat: Five Arrested in Mephedrone Trafficking Case

Five individuals were arrested in Surat for possessing mephedrone worth Rs 1.5 crore. Police intercepted two men on a motorcycle with 974 grams of the drug, while three others had 554 grams, reportedly sourced from Mumbai. All suspects face charges under the NDPS Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 16-11-2024 18:00 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 18:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Gujarat's Surat city reported the arrest of five individuals after confiscating mephedrone valued at approximately Rs 1.5 crore in two separate incidents on Saturday.

The city's crime branch apprehended Tamir Sheikh and Sahid Diwan, after locating 974 grams of the substance, worth Rs 1 crore, during a routine patrol. The duo attempted to evade capture by hiding in a farm but were caught following an extensive six-hour combing operation.

In a related operation, Irfakhan Pathan, Mohammad Rafiq, and Asfaq Kureshi were detained with 554 grams of mephedrone, allegedly procured from Mumbai. All five individuals are now facing charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act as investigations into their drug distribution network continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

