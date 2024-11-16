Unrest in Abkhazia: Protesters Defy Property Sale Law to Russians

In the politically volatile region of Abkhazia, opposition protesters have taken control of crucial government buildings, protesting a controversial law permitting Russians to purchase property in the area.

Despite President Aslan Bzhania's offer to resign and call early elections if the demonstrators vacate, the protesters demand his immediate and unconditional resignation.

Violence erupted as protestors clashed with police, resulting in 14 injuries, while concerns persist over rising real estate prices and the region's economic reliance on Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)