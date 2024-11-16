Unrest in Abkhazia: Protesters Defy Property Sale Law to Russians
Opposition protesters in Abkhazia refuse to leave government buildings after storming them over a property sale law allowing Russians to buy local assets. President Bzhania offers to step down for peace, but demonstrators demand his unconditional resignation. Clashes with police resulted in at least 14 injuries.
In the politically volatile region of Abkhazia, opposition protesters have taken control of crucial government buildings, protesting a controversial law permitting Russians to purchase property in the area.
Despite President Aslan Bzhania's offer to resign and call early elections if the demonstrators vacate, the protesters demand his immediate and unconditional resignation.
Violence erupted as protestors clashed with police, resulting in 14 injuries, while concerns persist over rising real estate prices and the region's economic reliance on Russia.
