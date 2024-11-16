Revitalizing Democracy and Celebrating Cultural Unity in Jammu and Kashmir

In a pivotal announcement, Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha declared that panchayat and urban local body elections will be conducted soon in the Union Territory. The announcement was made at the Jhiri Mela, a cultural event highlighting the sacrifices of farming communities.

The Lieutenant Governor reassured the audience of the government's commitment to transforming the agriculture sector, emphasizing equal opportunities for rural youth under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance. The impending elections, delayed by factors including delimitation and ward reservation, follow the completion of previous terms.

Attendees at the Jhiri Mela were reminded of the event's cultural unity and historical significance, with roots tracing back to the sacrifice of Baba Jitto. Sinha reiterated his pledge to safeguard the rights of marginalized communities who benefited from Article 370's abrogation, strengthening the socio-cultural fabric of Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)