Leaders Unite on Human Oversight in Nuclear Tech: A Groundbreaking Agreement

In a landmark agreement, U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping have concurred that decisions regarding the use of nuclear weapons should be made by humans, rather than artificial intelligence. The statement, issued by the White House, emphasized the leaders' commitment to retaining human control over these critical decisions.

This unprecedented accord marks a significant step in U.S.-China relations, concerning both nuclear arms control and the development of military AI technology. An official summary from the Chinese government mirrored these sentiments, though it remains unclear whether this agreement will prompt further discussions or actions.

While formal nuclear arms control negotiations are not anticipated soon, both nations have resumed semi-official exchanges. The U.S. has expressed ongoing concerns regarding China's rapid expansion of its nuclear arsenal, with estimates projecting a substantial increase in Beijing's operational warheads by 2030. Concurrently, China maintains its stance on a policy of no first use and insists on a minimal nuclear deterrent.

