Macron Proposes European Nuclear Deterrence: A New Era in Defense?

French President Emmanuel Macron has proposed initiating discussions on establishing a nuclear deterrence for Europe, suggesting that France could extend its nuclear protection to other EU nations. This declaration comes at a time of heightened tensions over security threats from Russia.

European leaders are set to gather in London to deliberate a peace plan for Ukraine, and will also attend an EU summit to address these pressing issues. Macron's comments underscore the need for European autonomy in defense, especially in light of U.S. President Donald Trump's unpredictable approach to Russian diplomacy.

However, Macron's proposal has met resistance from French far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who insists that France's nuclear capabilities must remain solely under national control. Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu reaffirmed that France's nuclear deterrent is exclusively managed by the French president, prioritizing French interests with a European perspective.

