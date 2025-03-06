Left Menu

Germany's Scholz says Europe should not give up on U.S. involvement in nuclear deterrence

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 06-03-2025 17:15 IST
Europe should not give up on U.S. involvement in nuclear deterrence, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in Brussels on Thursday.

Asked to comment on France's offer to discuss extending the protection offered by its nuclear arsenal to its European partners, Scholz said that "what we have in terms of nuclear involvement ... I don't think that should be given up." (Writing by Friederike Heine Editing by Madeline Chambers)

