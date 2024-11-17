Supreme Court to Address Delhi's Alarming Air Pollution Crisis

The Supreme Court is set to deliberate on a plea Monday seeking enforced measures to combat air pollution plaguing Delhi, which faced 'severe' air quality on Sunday. The proposal emphasizes the urgency of curbing pollution levels as the Air Quality Index recorded a disturbing figure of 429 at 9 a.m. Sunday, reiterating a 24-hour average of 417 from Saturday.

Included in the Court's schedule for November 18, Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih will preside over the case. The plea comes after the Court's previous agreement on November 14 to prioritize the issue, underscoring concerns that rising pollution should not transform Delhi into the world's most polluted city.

Senior advocate Aparajita Singh, acting as amicus curiae, prompted the urgency, stating that the Commission of Air Quality Management must clarify ongoing measures. The discussion aligns with the Court's reaction to firecracker ban violations during Diwali and its assertion that pollution-free living is a constitutional right under Article 21.

(With inputs from agencies.)