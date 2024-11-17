Left Menu

Telegram Channels Face Legal Action for Inciting Student Protests

Four Telegram channels are facing charges for allegedly disseminating misleading information, aiming to incite protests outside the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission. The channels, including PCM Abhyas and Make IAS, are accused of attempting to disrupt law and order during the students' demonstration over examination scheduling issues.

Telegram Channels Face Legal Action for Inciting Student Protests
Authorities have filed a case against four Telegram channels for allegedly circulating misleading information to provoke student protests and disrupt law and order at the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) protests, police reported on Sunday.

The channels named in the FIR include PCM Abhyas, General Studies Edushala, Make IAS, and PCS Manthan. The case, lodged under Section 318 (4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the IT Act, was registered at Civil Lines police station following a complaint by Krishna Murari Chaurasia, in charge of the UPPSC police outpost.

The demonstration began when students protested the scheduling of Provincial Civil Services (PCS), Review Officer (RO), and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) preliminary examinations. The UPPSC has since postponed the exams, addressing student demands and altering the exam pattern to restore order.

