As the conflict in Ukraine nears its 1,000-day milestone, the city of Lviv becomes a poignant symbol of resistance and loss. Yaroslav Simkiv, a trumpeter, offers haunting melodies at military funerals, representing the war's relentless human cost.

Russia's troops continue to advance through the Donbas region, capturing villages and adding to the devastating toll, with tens of thousands of casualties. Lviv's military cemetery now holds over 570 new graves since February 2022, reflecting the widespread impact across the nation.

The debate over Ukraine's path forward intensifies as many citizens contemplate compromises for peace. Polls suggest growing acceptance of territorial concessions as a potential solution, highlighting the complex dynamics of national identity and survival amid ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)