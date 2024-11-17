Left Menu

Tragic Road Rage Incident: Man Fatally Crushed in Gujarat

A 56-year-old man in Surat, Gujarat, was killed after a heated exchange with a tempo driver over rash driving. The driver, arrested shortly after the incident, allegedly ran over the victim during the altercation. CCTV footage captured the tragic event, prompting a police investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 17-11-2024 14:06 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 14:06 IST
Tragic Road Rage Incident: Man Fatally Crushed in Gujarat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a tragic road rage incident in Surat, Gujarat, a 56-year-old man was crushed to death by a tempo following a confrontation with the driver over rash driving. The victim's son witnessed the horrific event, adding to the family's trauma.

The accused driver, identified as 39-year-old Mayur Mer, was apprehended by the police shortly after the incident. CCTV evidence revealed the tempo running over the victim and dragging him, while his son desperately tried to stop the vehicle.

A case has been filed against Mer at the Katargam police station. According to authorities, the altercation began when the tempo hit the victim's motorcycle at a traffic signal, leading to an argument that escalated into violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Devdiscourse

