Tragic Road Rage Incident: Man Fatally Crushed in Gujarat

In a tragic road rage incident in Surat, Gujarat, a 56-year-old man was crushed to death by a tempo following a confrontation with the driver over rash driving. The victim's son witnessed the horrific event, adding to the family's trauma.

The accused driver, identified as 39-year-old Mayur Mer, was apprehended by the police shortly after the incident. CCTV evidence revealed the tempo running over the victim and dragging him, while his son desperately tried to stop the vehicle.

A case has been filed against Mer at the Katargam police station. According to authorities, the altercation began when the tempo hit the victim's motorcycle at a traffic signal, leading to an argument that escalated into violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)