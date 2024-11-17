Left Menu

Russia's Massive Airstrikes Intensify Pressure on Ukraine Amid Renewed Calls for Negotiation

In a significant escalation, Russia launched a vast wave of airstrikes on Ukraine involving 120 missiles and 90 drones, causing severe energy system damage and casualties. The attack follows political shifts in the U.S. and raises the urgency for enhanced air defenses while escalating international tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 16:21 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 16:21 IST
Russia has launched its most extensive airstrike campaign on Ukraine in nearly three months. With 120 missiles and 90 drones deployed, the assault resulted in severe damage to Ukraine's power systems and at least seven confirmed casualties, according to officials.

The attack followed the recent U.S. presidential election results, where Donald Trump, having promised to conclude the war, prompted discussions of potential negotiations. Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha of Ukraine criticized the attacks as a strike against civilians and vital infrastructures.

As the conflict endures, Ukraine's need for additional air defense systems grows more urgent. Meanwhile, NATO member Poland heightened security within its airspace, reflecting broader geopolitical concerns triggered by the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

