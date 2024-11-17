Russia's Massive Airstrikes Intensify Pressure on Ukraine Amid Renewed Calls for Negotiation

Russia has launched its most extensive airstrike campaign on Ukraine in nearly three months. With 120 missiles and 90 drones deployed, the assault resulted in severe damage to Ukraine's power systems and at least seven confirmed casualties, according to officials.

The attack followed the recent U.S. presidential election results, where Donald Trump, having promised to conclude the war, prompted discussions of potential negotiations. Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha of Ukraine criticized the attacks as a strike against civilians and vital infrastructures.

As the conflict endures, Ukraine's need for additional air defense systems grows more urgent. Meanwhile, NATO member Poland heightened security within its airspace, reflecting broader geopolitical concerns triggered by the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)