MLA Ravindra Singh Bhati Accused of Hindering Authorities Amid Jaisalmer Protests
Independent MLA Ravindra Singh Bhati has been charged with obstructing government work during a protest in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Accusations involve freeing two detained individuals from police custody. The case is being examined by CIB-CB. The unrest is related to a private company's construction project.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 17-11-2024 16:54 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 16:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Independent MLA Ravindra Singh Bhati faces charges after allegedly obstructing government activities during a protest in Jaisalmer district, Rajasthan.
The charges assert that Bhati intervened to release two youths from police custody who were detained amidst the protest against a private company's project. These actions prompted legal actions against him.
The investigation into Bhati's alleged actions will be carried out by CIB-CB, as authorities review the events surrounding the protest and release incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ravindra Singh Bhati
- Jaisalmer
- protest
- police
- MLA
- Rajasthan
- private company
- arrest
- obstruction
- law
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes: Boiler Blast Claims Two Lives in Rajasthan Factory
Congress Slams BJP Over 'Jumlas' and Unfulfilled Promises
Jharkhand CM, MLAs and MPs of JMM-led coalition neck-deep in corruption: PM in Garhwa.
Voting from Home Introduced in Rajasthan's Bypolls
Tragic Incident: Car Plunges into River in Rajasthan