MLA Ravindra Singh Bhati Accused of Hindering Authorities Amid Jaisalmer Protests

Independent MLA Ravindra Singh Bhati has been charged with obstructing government work during a protest in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Accusations involve freeing two detained individuals from police custody. The case is being examined by CIB-CB. The unrest is related to a private company's construction project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 17-11-2024 16:54 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 16:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Independent MLA Ravindra Singh Bhati faces charges after allegedly obstructing government activities during a protest in Jaisalmer district, Rajasthan.

The charges assert that Bhati intervened to release two youths from police custody who were detained amidst the protest against a private company's project. These actions prompted legal actions against him.

The investigation into Bhati's alleged actions will be carried out by CIB-CB, as authorities review the events surrounding the protest and release incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

