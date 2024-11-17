MLA Ravindra Singh Bhati Accused of Hindering Authorities Amid Jaisalmer Protests

Independent MLA Ravindra Singh Bhati faces charges after allegedly obstructing government activities during a protest in Jaisalmer district, Rajasthan.

The charges assert that Bhati intervened to release two youths from police custody who were detained amidst the protest against a private company's project. These actions prompted legal actions against him.

The investigation into Bhati's alleged actions will be carried out by CIB-CB, as authorities review the events surrounding the protest and release incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)