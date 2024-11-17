Left Menu

Milestone Event: Himachal Pradesh Government Celebrates Two-Year Tenure

Himachal Pradesh's government, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, plans a significant event on December 11 at Bilaspur's Kahlur Sports Complex, marking its two-year completion. Over 25,000 attendees are expected. Discussions focused on Bilaspur's development, including infrastructure projects like the Beri-Dadola bridge and granting nagar panchayat status to Swarghat and Jhanduta.

Himachal Pradesh, under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, is set to commemorate its two-year governance milestone with a grand event on December 11 at Bilaspur's Kahlur Sports Complex.

With an anticipated attendance of over 25,000 people, preparations are underway following directives to commence arrangements immediately. Prominent figures such as Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani, along with other Congress leaders, are discussing ongoing and upcoming development initiatives in Bilaspur district.

Key issues include the potential construction of the Beri-Dadola bridge and the elevation of Swarghat and Jhanduta to nagar panchayat status, which the Chief Minister has pledged to consider seriously.

