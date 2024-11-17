High-Risk Strikes: Hezbollah’s Media Chief Killed in Beirut Raid

An Israeli airstrike on a central Beirut building has resulted in the death of Hezbollah's media relations head, Mohammad Afif, as confirmed by two Lebanese security sources to Reuters, although no immediate acknowledgment came from Hezbollah.

This strike is unusual, as Israel typically avoids targeting senior Hezbollah operatives without clear military associations, focusing instead on the southern suburb stronghold. Unlike past advances, this strike came without forewarning on the Israeli military spokesperson's social media account.

The incident marks an escalation in hostilities that have persisted since October 2023, with Hezbollah and Israel locked in ongoing exchanges following attacks linked to their Palestinian and Iranian allies. The increased military operations have raised casualties, including Lebanese army personnel and displaced civilians in the devastated Ras al-Nabaa neighborhood.

