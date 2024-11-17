Navigating Constitutional Morality: Insights from the Justice Tripathi Memorial

Former Orissa High Court chief justice S Muralidhar highlighted at the Justice Ajay Kumar Tripathi Memorial event that constitutional morality, as envisioned by B R Ambedkar, is crucial not just legally but as guiding principles in day-to-day life.

The gathering, which took place at the India International Centre, included significant contributions from former Indian ambassador Pavan Varma and senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, discussing the separation of powers in India. Varma expressed concern over the diminishing separation of powers meant to prevent tyranny.

This annual memorial event, organized by the Justin Ajay Kumar Tripathi Foundation, honors Tripathi, remembered for his innovative legal interpretations. Born in 1957, Tripathi significantly contributed to the judiciary but passed away in May 2020 due to COVID-19.

