Pedals for Justice: Cyclists Rally in Memory of Fallen Doctor

In West Bengal, over 100 cyclists rallied to demand justice for a woman doctor tragically raped and killed in August. The 10 km cycle rally, organized by the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front, symbolizes a continued call for accountability and justice for the deceased medic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-11-2024 23:23 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 23:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A group of over 100 cyclists took to the streets in West Bengal on Sunday, demanding justice for a woman doctor who was brutally raped and murdered in August. The group set off from Sodepur Traffic More, near the late doctor's residence, paddling 10 kilometers to reach her workplace in Shyambazar.

Organized by the Abhaya Mancha, consisting of members from the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front and civil society, the rally snaked through key points like Belghaia and Dunlop before culminating near the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital. The symbolic gesture was marked by the handing of 100 torches to district representatives, signifying the spread of their demand across regions.

The participants halted at a five-point crossing for 100 seconds, remembering the fallen medic and calling for a swift and thorough investigation. The rally concluded with a vow not to cease their protests until justice is served, demanding a speedy trial for the perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

