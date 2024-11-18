Former Radio Host Alan Jones Arrested Amid Indecent Assault Allegations

Alan Jones, an esteemed former Australian radio show host, has come under legal scrutiny after being arrested by police over indecent assault allegations. The charges involve claims of groping and inappropriate touching of several young men, according to reports by Australian media on Monday.

Renowned for his conservative commentary and tough interviews with prime ministers on Sydney's 2GB radio station, Jones had a formidable presence on the airwaves, having hosted the popular breakfast program for 18 years until 2020. In the wake of his arrest, Jones, aged 83, was not available for immediate comment, but he had previously dismissed similar accusations.

Child abuse squad detectives from the New South Wales state police detained the octogenarian in Sydney, following an investigation into incidents dating from 2001 to 2019. Despite police refraining from naming the accused, Jones, who has ventured into digital media production since leaving 2GB, has been away from the microphone since last year.

