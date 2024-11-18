Karen Chhour to Review Recommendations on Oranga Tamariki Amendment Bill

Minister for Children Karen Chhour has committed to reviewing the recommendations made by the Social Services and Community Committee regarding the Oranga Tamariki (Repeal of Section 7AA) Amendment Bill. The Bill aims to address concerns surrounding the governance and accountability framework of Oranga Tamariki, New Zealand's child welfare agency.

“I want to thank the people who made submissions and those who appeared before the committee in person. That is not an easy thing to do,” Minister Chhour stated.

A Transparent and Inclusive Process

Minister Chhour emphasized her decision to ensure the Bill underwent the full select committee process. “It was important to me that everyone who wanted to comment had the opportunity to do so. Public participation is essential in shaping laws that directly impact our communities and tamariki,” she said.

The committee heard from a wide range of stakeholders, including advocacy groups, iwi representatives, and individuals with lived experience in the child welfare system. Submissions highlighted various perspectives, from those supporting the repeal of Section 7AA to those raising concerns about how the changes might impact cultural safeguards and Māori oversight within Oranga Tamariki.

Next Steps for the Bill

The Second Reading of the Bill will follow Minister Chhour's consideration of the committee's report. This stage provides Parliament with an opportunity to debate the Bill in detail and incorporate any recommendations made by the select committee.

Focus on Accountability and Outcomes

Minister Chhour reiterated her commitment to ensuring the best outcomes for tamariki. She acknowledged the importance of striking a balance between improving accountability and safeguarding cultural considerations, particularly for Māori children and their whānau.

“Oranga Tamariki’s role is to protect and support the most vulnerable children in our society. Any changes to its framework must strengthen its ability to do so effectively, equitably, and with the trust of all communities,” Minister Chhour added.

Public Engagement and Feedback

The Minister encouraged ongoing public engagement as the Bill progresses. “The conversations we’ve had so far are invaluable. I look forward to continuing these discussions to ensure we make the right decisions for the future of our tamariki,” she concluded.

The Second Reading is expected to take place in the coming weeks, as the Government seeks to ensure a more transparent and effective child welfare system for New Zealand.