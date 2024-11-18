Judith Collins to Represent New Zealand at Key ASEAN Defence Forum in Laos

Defence Minister Judith Collins will attend the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) in Vientiane, Laos, this week. The forum brings together Defence Ministers from the 10 ASEAN member states and eight key Dialogue Partners, including Australia, China, Japan, and the United States, to address pressing regional defence and security issues.

Strengthening Regional Security Amid Global Instability

“We need to take every opportunity to engage with our international partners, given the increasingly unstable geo-political situation,” Minister Collins said.

Highlighting New Zealand’s long-standing commitment to the ADMM-Plus, Collins emphasized its importance as a key platform for fostering defence collaboration in the Indo-Pacific region.

“This is an important and timely opportunity to gather in-person to discuss a range of defence and security issues, reinforcing our shared commitment to regional stability and security,” she added.

Focus Areas for the Meeting

The agenda for the ADMM-Plus includes discussions on counterterrorism, maritime security, cyber defence, and disaster response, reflecting the region’s shared priorities and emerging challenges. Ministers will also address ways to deepen defence cooperation to counter growing tensions and potential conflicts in the Indo-Pacific.

Collins is expected to advocate for New Zealand’s commitment to a free, open, and rules-based order in the region while exploring avenues for enhanced collaboration on non-traditional security threats, such as climate change and pandemic preparedness.

Bilateral Engagements on the Sidelines

In addition to attending the main forum, Minister Collins will hold a series of bilateral meetings with defence counterparts from across the region. These meetings aim to strengthen New Zealand’s defence partnerships, enhance military cooperation, and address shared security concerns.

Key topics are expected to include strategies for managing territorial disputes, cooperation on peacekeeping operations, and measures to counter cyber threats.

Importance of the ADMM-Plus Forum

The ADMM-Plus, established in 2010, has become a critical platform for fostering dialogue and practical cooperation among its members. The meeting underscores the growing interdependence of countries in addressing security challenges in the Indo-Pacific, which remains a region of strategic importance for New Zealand.

Minister Collins’ Schedule

Minister Collins departs for Laos tomorrow and will return on Saturday after completing her engagements. Her participation reaffirms New Zealand’s active role in promoting regional peace and stability while strengthening its defence relationships in a complex and evolving global environment.