Ukraine's Drone Defense: A Night of Interception

During an overnight assault, Ukraine's air force successfully intercepted eight out of eleven Russian drones. Meanwhile, three drones were undetectable, and Russia employed two Iskander-M ballistic missiles and a Kh-59 guided missile in their offensive, according to military sources on Telegram.

In an intense overnight assault, Ukraine's air force reported the successful downing of eight out of eleven Russian drones. This marked a significant defensive achievement amidst ongoing conflict tensions.

However, Ukrainian military sources indicated losses, with three more drones eluding radar detection. This added an element of unpredictability to the already volatile air defense landscape.

Additionally, the attack involved the use of two Iskander-M ballistic missiles and one Kh-59 guided missile by Russian forces, highlighting the continued escalation of military tactics in the region.

