Tribunal Deadline Set for Sheikh Hasina Case Investigation

A tribunal in Bangladesh set a one-month deadline for investigating former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her aides over alleged crimes against humanity. Hasina, in exile in India, faces arrest alongside 45 others. The country, under interim rule by Muhammad Yunus, seeks her extradition for mass uprising-related charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 18-11-2024 13:03 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 12:47 IST
Sheikh Hasina Image Credit: Image credit; Wikipedia
  • Bangladesh

A Bangladeshi special tribunal has given investigators a monthlong deadline to conclude their inquiry into former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her close aides, tied to alleged crimes against humanity. This comes after a devastating mass uprising this summer resulted in hundreds of deaths.

The head judge of the three-member International Crimes Tribunal, Golam Mortuza Majumdar, scheduled December 17 as the deadline to complete investigations. Despite prosecution's request for additional time, the tribunal pushed forward as updates from authorities on the apprehension efforts were presented.

Sheikh Hasina, long an influential political figure, has been in exile in India since August 5, following a wave of student-led protests in Dhaka. Arrest warrants for Hasina along with 45 former political, military, and civil officials have previously been issued. As the pursuit continues, Interim government leader Muhammad Yunus has announced efforts for Hasina’s extradition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

