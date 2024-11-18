Tribunal Deadline Set for Sheikh Hasina Case Investigation

A Bangladeshi special tribunal has given investigators a monthlong deadline to conclude their inquiry into former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her close aides, tied to alleged crimes against humanity. This comes after a devastating mass uprising this summer resulted in hundreds of deaths.

The head judge of the three-member International Crimes Tribunal, Golam Mortuza Majumdar, scheduled December 17 as the deadline to complete investigations. Despite prosecution's request for additional time, the tribunal pushed forward as updates from authorities on the apprehension efforts were presented.

Sheikh Hasina, long an influential political figure, has been in exile in India since August 5, following a wave of student-led protests in Dhaka. Arrest warrants for Hasina along with 45 former political, military, and civil officials have previously been issued. As the pursuit continues, Interim government leader Muhammad Yunus has announced efforts for Hasina’s extradition.

