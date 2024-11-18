Renewed U.S.-Led Efforts for Ceasefire in Lebanon Amid Israeli Offensives

In a bid to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, a senior U.S. official is scheduled to arrive in Beirut on Tuesday. Sources confirmed to Reuters that the Lebanese capital anticipates responding to the latest U.S. truce proposal.

The United States' ceasefire initiative is crucial amid escalating tensions, highlighted by Israeli strikes in Beirut that killed six, including a top Hezbollah member. These hostilities mark an intensification of Israel's campaign after months of cross-border skirmishes.

The proposed ceasefire aligns with U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, which members of the international community advocate. However, Israel's stipulation to engage militarily if Hezbollah breaches terms remains a critical sticking point with Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies.)