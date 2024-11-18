Left Menu

Renewed U.S.-Led Efforts for Ceasefire in Lebanon Amid Israeli Offensives

A U.S. official is set to visit Beirut to secure a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. Israel's recent offensive has targeted key Beirut areas amidst ongoing diplomatic efforts. The ceasefire proposal aligns with U.N. Resolution 1701, a point of contention due to Israel's security demands.

Updated: 18-11-2024 14:17 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 13:59 IST
Renewed U.S.-Led Efforts for Ceasefire in Lebanon Amid Israeli Offensives
  Lebanon
  • Lebanon

In a bid to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, a senior U.S. official is scheduled to arrive in Beirut on Tuesday. Sources confirmed to Reuters that the Lebanese capital anticipates responding to the latest U.S. truce proposal.

The United States' ceasefire initiative is crucial amid escalating tensions, highlighted by Israeli strikes in Beirut that killed six, including a top Hezbollah member. These hostilities mark an intensification of Israel's campaign after months of cross-border skirmishes.

The proposed ceasefire aligns with U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, which members of the international community advocate. However, Israel's stipulation to engage militarily if Hezbollah breaches terms remains a critical sticking point with Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

