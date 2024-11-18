Left Menu

Diplomatic Divides: EU's Internal Debate Over Dialogue with Israel

The European Union faces internal disagreements over its diplomatic approach to Israel as tensions in the Middle East rise. Dutch foreign official Caspar Veldkamp urges continued dialogue, opposing EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell's proposal to suspend talks due to possible human rights concerns in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 18-11-2024 14:17 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 14:00 IST
Diplomatic Divides: EU's Internal Debate Over Dialogue with Israel
Israeli air strikes Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • France

Tensions are rising within the European Union as differing opinions emerge regarding diplomatic relations with Israel. Dutch foreign official Caspar Veldkamp has publicly called for ongoing dialogue, contradicting the stance of the EU's foreign policy chief.

Josep Borrell, last week, suggested an official suspension of the EU's political dialogue with Israel. His proposal comes in response to alleged human rights violations in the ongoing Gaza conflict, as noted by four diplomats familiar with the situation and a letter obtained by Reuters.

The disagreement highlights the complexity and sensitivity of international relations as the EU navigates its foreign policy during a tumultuous time in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024