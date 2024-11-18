Diplomatic Divides: EU's Internal Debate Over Dialogue with Israel

Tensions are rising within the European Union as differing opinions emerge regarding diplomatic relations with Israel. Dutch foreign official Caspar Veldkamp has publicly called for ongoing dialogue, contradicting the stance of the EU's foreign policy chief.

Josep Borrell, last week, suggested an official suspension of the EU's political dialogue with Israel. His proposal comes in response to alleged human rights violations in the ongoing Gaza conflict, as noted by four diplomats familiar with the situation and a letter obtained by Reuters.

The disagreement highlights the complexity and sensitivity of international relations as the EU navigates its foreign policy during a tumultuous time in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)