Diplomatic Denials: Hamas and Turkey's Ongoing Relations

Reports claiming the relocation of Hamas' office to Turkey are false, according to a Turkish diplomatic source. While Hamas members occasionally visit Turkey, the country does not label the group as a terrorist organization. Qatar emphasizes that any efforts to mediate between Hamas and Israel require seriousness from both parties.

Recent reports suggesting that Hamas has moved its office to Turkey have been dismissed as inaccurate by a Turkish diplomatic source. The source clarified that although members of the Palestinian militant group visit Turkey, the country does not endorse such a relocation.

Qatar has also reiterated that any steps towards mediating a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release between Hamas and Israel will only proceed when both parties demonstrate genuine commitment and seriousness.

Turkey has been a vocal critic of Israeli military actions in Gaza and Lebanon and maintains that it does not classify Hamas as a terrorist organization, allowing regular visits by some of its political officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

