Diplomatic Denials: Hamas and Turkey's Ongoing Relations

Recent reports suggesting that Hamas has moved its office to Turkey have been dismissed as inaccurate by a Turkish diplomatic source. The source clarified that although members of the Palestinian militant group visit Turkey, the country does not endorse such a relocation.

Qatar has also reiterated that any steps towards mediating a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release between Hamas and Israel will only proceed when both parties demonstrate genuine commitment and seriousness.

Turkey has been a vocal critic of Israeli military actions in Gaza and Lebanon and maintains that it does not classify Hamas as a terrorist organization, allowing regular visits by some of its political officials.

