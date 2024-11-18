Diplomatic Denials: Hamas and Turkey's Ongoing Relations
Reports claiming the relocation of Hamas' office to Turkey are false, according to a Turkish diplomatic source. While Hamas members occasionally visit Turkey, the country does not label the group as a terrorist organization. Qatar emphasizes that any efforts to mediate between Hamas and Israel require seriousness from both parties.
- Country:
- Turkey
Recent reports suggesting that Hamas has moved its office to Turkey have been dismissed as inaccurate by a Turkish diplomatic source. The source clarified that although members of the Palestinian militant group visit Turkey, the country does not endorse such a relocation.
Qatar has also reiterated that any steps towards mediating a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release between Hamas and Israel will only proceed when both parties demonstrate genuine commitment and seriousness.
Turkey has been a vocal critic of Israeli military actions in Gaza and Lebanon and maintains that it does not classify Hamas as a terrorist organization, allowing regular visits by some of its political officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
