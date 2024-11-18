Tayebwa urges Govt and civil society to intensify public education on Constitution of Uganda

During the Constitution Symposium held at the Sheraton Hotel in Kampala on Friday, 15 August 2024, Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa called on both the government and civil society to intensify public education on the Constitution of Uganda. The event coincided with the launch of the Virtual Museum of Constitutionalism, an innovative platform aimed at promoting a greater understanding of constitutionalism in Uganda and beyond.

Call for Public Education on Constitutionalism

Tayebwa expressed concern that a significant portion of Ugandans lack a clear understanding of the Constitution, with varying interpretations of its provisions, especially between elites, leaders, and ordinary citizens. He emphasized that both the government and civil society have a shared responsibility to educate the public about the Constitution to ensure a more informed citizenry.

"Interpretation of the Constitution is different amongst the elite, leaders, and the locals. Government and Civil Society have a responsibility to sensitise the citizenry," Tayebwa said. He added that fostering a deeper understanding of the Constitution is crucial for the future of East Africa, particularly in upholding the rule of law, protecting human rights, and ensuring that power is used for the people's benefit.

"We must work together to ensure that constitutions are not just written documents but living principles that guide our governance. The future of East Africa depends on our collective commitment to these ideals," he urged.

Reinstatement of Presidential Term Limits

Tayebwa also reiterated his call for the reinstatement of presidential term limits, describing them as one of the strongest benchmarks of democracy. He shared his vision for the future of Uganda and East Africa, stating, "My prayer is that after President Yoweri Museveni, we should never have any leader who leads beyond two terms. We should work hard to return term limits." His remarks echo the ongoing national dialogue on the country's democratic trajectory.

Peaceful Transition of Governance and Political Hygiene

In contrast to Tayebwa’s position on presidential term limits, Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Hon. Nobert Mao focused on the peaceful transition of power in Uganda. Mao called for continuous dialogue and political maturity, urging both government and opposition to engage in difficult but constructive conversations without resorting to inflammatory language.

"Peaceful change is something we must insist on, and we must hold President Museveni accountable for the responsibility that comes with power," Mao said. He stressed the importance of political hygiene, which he defined as fostering civil discourse free from labelling opponents as enemies.

Mao also expressed optimism about Uganda’s future, noting that while challenges remain, hope lies in dialogue and non-violence. "There is still hope for a bright future for Uganda as long as we embrace dialogue and denounce violence," he added.

International Perspectives on Uganda’s Constitution

Germany's Ambassador to Uganda, HE Mathias Schauer, praised Uganda’s Constitution for being well written but acknowledged that there is room for improvement in its implementation. Schauer noted that successful governance depends on effectively translating constitutional principles into practice.

Virtual Museum of Constitutionalism

The Executive Director of the Centre for Constitutional Governance, Sarah Bireete, introduced the Virtual Museum of Constitutionalism, which aims to explore how various nations have developed and upheld their constitutions. She explained that the museum seeks to highlight struggles for democracy, human rights, and the rule of law, and how different societies have shaped governance based on their constitutional frameworks.

Encouragement for Youth Innovation at Africa Summit

In another development, Deputy Speaker Tayebwa addressed youths at the Rotaract Africa Summit held at the Las Vegas Hotel in Bunga, Kampala. The summit, which attracted Rotaractors from over 20 African countries, provided Tayebwa with the platform to encourage the youth to be ambassadors of innovation and environmental conservation.

"Africa's potential is not a distant goal, it lives within each one of us. Through your passion, you are already leaders. Africa is watching and the world is watching you," he said. Tayebwa underscored the importance of empowering young Africans with skills to address today’s challenges and emphasized that the future of the continent rests on their ability to lead in the areas of innovation and environmental stewardship.

He urged youths to actively participate in environmental conservation, stressing that the continent needs leaders who are conscious of the pressing environmental challenges facing Africa. "Africa needs leaders who understand the importance of protecting our environment, as it is integral to our future," Tayebwa concluded.

As Uganda and East Africa continue to navigate the challenges of governance and sustainable development, the calls made by Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa reinforce the need for deeper engagement with constitutional principles, democratic practices, and youth-driven innovation for a prosperous future.