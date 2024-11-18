Limpopo Police Commissioner Welcomes Arrests in N1 Freeway Spiking and Murder Cases

Limpopo Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has expressed relief over the arrest of several suspects implicated in a series of spiking and murder incidents along the N1 freeway. These arrests are a significant step towards resolving multiple cases of attacks on motorists and passengers, particularly on the highways within the province.

The incidents, which took place primarily along the N1 freeway near Bela Bela and surrounding areas, involved perpetrators placing spikes on the road, causing tyre punctures. Once the affected vehicles came to a halt, the victims were then ambushed, robbed, and in some cases, violently attacked. In one such tragic incident, a victim was shot and killed on the spot.

According to Commissioner Hadebe, the arrests will help curb these highway robberies that have caused widespread fear and distress among drivers in the province. "These arrests will go a long way in solving several of these attacks and ensuring the safety of motorists on our roads," Hadebe stated.

Coordinated Police Effort Leads to ArrestsThe suspects were apprehended following a coordinated operation involving the South African Police Service (SAPS), detectives from Bela Bela, and officers from North West and Gauteng provinces.

After their initial court appearance in Temba, Hamanskraal, the suspects were brought to Bela Bela, where an identification parade was conducted on 14 November 2024. During the parade, witnesses positively identified the suspects as the individuals responsible for the robberies. Following the successful identification, the suspects were charged with armed robbery and murder, related to incidents that occurred in June and July 2024.

The Accused and ChargesThe following individuals face armed robbery charges connected to a June 2024 incident in Bela Bela:

Alberto Quiton Lucas

Khoza Khumalo

Tsakirai Wedzerai

John Moyo

The following individuals are facing murder charges related to a July 2024 incident:

Khoza Khumalo

Brighton Zacheche

John Moyo

The suspects made their first appearance in Bela Bela Magistrate's Court on Friday. The court postponed the cases until 9 December 2024 for a bail application.

Ongoing Investigation

The police have assured the public that their investigations into the spiking and robbery incidents are ongoing, with more arrests expected as the probe continues. Commissioner Hadebe has reaffirmed the commitment of the SAPS to ensuring that justice is served and that similar crimes are prevented in the future.