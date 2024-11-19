Left Menu

Russia's Call for Diplomatic Dance: 'We Cannot Tango Alone'

Russia expresses its willingness to improve relations with the United States but states it requires cooperation from the U.S. Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesperson, emphasized that Russia will not act alone in this effort, stressing the need for reciprocal engagement.

19-11-2024
Russia has signaled its readiness to improve relations with the United States, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. In remarks to the TASS state news agency, Peskov underscored the need for cooperation from the U.S., stating, "We cannot tango alone."

While the Kremlin is open to normalizing ties, Peskov made it clear that Russia will not take steps unilaterally. This stance echoes President Vladimir Putin's sentiments on the matter, as reported by TASS.

The call for renewed diplomatic engagement comes amidst a backdrop of strained relations between the two nations. Russia's insistence on a mutual approach symbolizes its desire for a balanced partnership with the United States.

