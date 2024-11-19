Tensions Escalate in Tbilisi Amid Election Protest
Protesters in Georgia's capital, Tbilisi, have clashed with police following contested parliamentary elections. Police used tear gas to disperse demonstrators, who responded by resisting and throwing stones. The situation remains tense, with no official statement from the Georgian authorities as the incident continues to unfold.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 10:29 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 10:15 IST
In Georgia's capital city, Tbilisi, tensions have erupted between police and protesters who dispute the outcome of the recent parliamentary vote, as reported by Russia's TASS news agency on Tuesday.
The report states that police forces have resorted to using tear gas in an effort to disperse the crowd, though the protesters have shown resilience, fighting back and reportedly throwing stones. Reuters has been unable to independently corroborate these details.
The Georgian government has not yet issued an official statement regarding the ongoing clashes, leaving the situation in a state of uncertainty.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Two Minors Arrested for Dragging Delhi Traffic Police on Car Bonnet
Major Drug Bust in Assam: Cachar Police and STF Seize Heroin and Yaba Tablets
Court Orders Reopening of 2021 Custodial Death Case: Eight Policemen Under Scrutiny
SC asks Delhi govt and police commissioner to respond in a week on steps taken to implement firecrackers ban.
Peel Police Arrest Three amid Hindu Protests in Canada