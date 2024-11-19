Left Menu

Tensions Escalate in Tbilisi Amid Election Protest

Protesters in Georgia's capital, Tbilisi, have clashed with police following contested parliamentary elections. Police used tear gas to disperse demonstrators, who responded by resisting and throwing stones. The situation remains tense, with no official statement from the Georgian authorities as the incident continues to unfold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 10:29 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 10:15 IST
Tensions Escalate in Tbilisi Amid Election Protest
Assembly elections Image Credit:

In Georgia's capital city, Tbilisi, tensions have erupted between police and protesters who dispute the outcome of the recent parliamentary vote, as reported by Russia's TASS news agency on Tuesday.

The report states that police forces have resorted to using tear gas in an effort to disperse the crowd, though the protesters have shown resilience, fighting back and reportedly throwing stones. Reuters has been unable to independently corroborate these details.

The Georgian government has not yet issued an official statement regarding the ongoing clashes, leaving the situation in a state of uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024