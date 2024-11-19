Tensions Escalate in Tbilisi Amid Election Protest

In Georgia's capital city, Tbilisi, tensions have erupted between police and protesters who dispute the outcome of the recent parliamentary vote, as reported by Russia's TASS news agency on Tuesday.

The report states that police forces have resorted to using tear gas in an effort to disperse the crowd, though the protesters have shown resilience, fighting back and reportedly throwing stones. Reuters has been unable to independently corroborate these details.

The Georgian government has not yet issued an official statement regarding the ongoing clashes, leaving the situation in a state of uncertainty.

