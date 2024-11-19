United Voices: New Zealand's Largest Maori Rights March

In an unprecedented show of solidarity, tens of thousands of marchers took to the streets of Wellington, New Zealand, on Tuesday. The massive gathering aimed to oppose a legislative proposal that could potentially alter the foundational treaty between Indigenous Maori and the British Crown.

The protest, described as the largest-ever in support of Maori rights, reflected a broader movement celebrating the resurgence of Maori language and identity. Participants included a wide demographic, with Maori sovereignty flags waving alongside those of other nations, signaling widespread international support.

Although the bill is unlikely to become law, the demonstration underscored both rising awareness of Maori treaty rights and the inequities that persist. Political leaders addressed the crowd, acknowledging the historical grievances and ongoing challenges faced by the Maori community.

