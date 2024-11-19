Mumbai Police Chief Encourages Voting Participation
Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar urged citizens to prioritize voting in the Maharashtra assembly elections despite leave plans. He emphasized responsible voting to secure a promising future and urged voters to promote the message. Navi Mumbai Police introduced a QR code system to assist voters with polling information.
Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar has made a public appeal urging residents of the metropolis to prioritize their civic duty and cast their votes in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, scheduled for Wednesday.
The voting process will take place between 7 am to 6 pm, with a mandate for all establishments and businesses in Mumbai to provide leave to employees for this purpose, as stated by the district election officer.
Phansalkar, through a video message, encouraged Mumbaikars to engage peacefully in the electoral process. The Navi Mumbai Police have also introduced a QR code system to facilitate easy access to polling booth information for voters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
