Paul Goldsmith unveils measures to safeguard sovereignty and national security

Legislation specifically aimed at criminalizing foreign interference and updating espionage laws passed its first reading in Parliament today, marking a significant step in bolstering New Zealand’s national security.

Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith emphasized the importance of distinguishing legitimate international cooperation from harmful activities. “It is normal and appropriate for states to interact and influence one another in ways that encourage cooperation and mutual benefit. However, some foreign states engage in deceptive, corruptive, or coercive practices designed to manipulate our society or exert undue pressure on individuals and communities. Such interference is unacceptable.”

The Crimes (Countering Foreign Interference) Amendment Bill introduces new measures to address these threats:

New Offences: Specific criminalization of foreign interference activities.

Updated Espionage Laws: Broader definitions of espionage and wrongful communication of government information to account for conduct likely to prejudice New Zealand’s security or defense.

Protecting Sovereignty and National Security

The legislation is part of a broader Government effort to safeguard New Zealand’s sovereignty. “Foreign interference poses a serious threat to our national security. These changes send a clear message that such behavior will not be tolerated,” Mr. Goldsmith said.

The Bill outlines a distinction between legitimate activities—such as diplomatic engagement and transparent lobbying—and unacceptable behaviour. It aims to provide clarity to foreign entities and individuals operating within New Zealand.

“Normal diplomatic activity, open lobbying, and cooperative engagement with the Government and public are welcome here,” Mr. Goldsmith said. “This legislation ensures our criminal law clearly defines and addresses harmful actions that threaten our democracy and security.”

Broader Security Strategy

The legislation aligns with the Government’s Q4 Action Plan, a commitment to restoring law and order while addressing evolving security challenges. It complements ongoing initiatives across agencies to counter cyberattacks, misinformation campaigns, and other forms of foreign interference.

Mr. Goldsmith highlighted the need for enhanced enforcement capabilities. “This Bill will better equip agencies to hold offenders accountable and deter those who seek to harm New Zealand.”

International Context

New Zealand’s move reflects growing global concerns about foreign interference. Similar laws have been enacted in other nations, including Australia and Canada, to counter external threats to sovereignty and democratic integrity.

Experts have welcomed the legislation as a vital step in modernizing New Zealand’s security framework. However, they stress the importance of clear implementation guidelines to balance enforcement with the protection of civil liberties.

By criminalizing foreign interference and updating espionage laws, the Government aims to ensure New Zealand remains resilient against covert threats while fostering an environment of transparent and constructive international engagement.