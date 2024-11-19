Thailand and U.S. Strengthen Diplomatic Ties Under New Leadership

Thailand's newly elected Prime Minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, held a significant phone conversation with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, her office reported on Tuesday. During the dialogue, both leaders pledged mutual support for each other's administrations, marking a potential enhancement in diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Taking office in September, Paetongtarn is Thailand's youngest premier. She confirmed Thailand's commitment to collaborating with the United States, as highlighted in a statement describing the conversation. Trump commended Paetongtarn's work, promising, "Anything I can do, you let me know," and described Thailand as a "totally beautiful country."

As Washington's oldest treaty ally in Asia, Thailand plays a pivotal role in U.S. diplomatic strategies in the region. Both countries participate in annual joint military exercises and numerous exchanges, particularly in law enforcement. With Southeast Asian countries like Vietnam poised to benefit from Trump's potential tariff hikes on Chinese imports, Thailand's commerce minister has suggested increasing exports to the U.S., Thailand's leading export destination, to drive economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)