Opposition Victory in Somaliland: A New Political Chapter

In a significant political shift, the opposition leader in Somaliland, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi of the Waddani Party, has emerged victorious in last week's election, the electoral commission confirmed on Tuesday.

The election results showed Abdullahi receiving more than half of the votes, decisively defeating incumbent President Muse Bihi Abdi of the Kulmiye Party, who garnered just over 30% while seeking a second term after seven years in office.

Despite multiple delays since 2022 due to funding issues, the election marks a pivotal moment for Somaliland, a region that declared independence from Somalia in 1991. This election further highlights Somaliland's political stability in contrast to Somalia's ongoing security challenges, with recent tensions stemming from Somaliland's agreement with Ethiopia regarding ocean access.

(With inputs from agencies.)